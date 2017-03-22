N. Texans From England Saddened By London Terror Attack

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 6: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 6:00 PM To 6:30 PM

N. Texans From England Saddened By London Terror Attack

March 22, 2017 5:23 PM By Jack Fink
Filed Under: British Emporium, England, UK Terror Attack

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – Howard and Sue Griffiths just returned from London to Texas where they have lived for 26 years now.

“To have only been there yesterday, we could have been caught up in something like that quite easily. Obviously shock and anger as well, that it actually happened,” said Howard Griffith.

It’s all the Griffiths and other customers at the British Emporium along North Main Street in Grapevine are talking about.

Sheela Bailey owns the shop.

“Absolute shock that something like this could have happened,” said Bailey.

As soon as she heard what happened, she worried about her brother, who works near Parliament in London. “I sent my brother a text message and he was saying the area around Westminster where the attack happened has been closed off and the worst problem he had was to get back home to the south of England on a very crowded train.”

Bailey is relieved he is ok.

She decided to open her shop 25 years ago after she had trouble finding her favorite tea. “I opened this store in 1992 before the days of the internet.”

Bailey said most of what she sells is from the British Isles to help others from England who now live here.

Now, she thinks of everyone back home. “The immediate concern for us is how can we help, but right now, our thoughts and prayers are with our fellow countrymen in London.”

The Griffiths said, “Our hearts go out to the people and families, to all the people involved.”

They admit terror attacks are not new, but each one is shocking.

Follow Jack on Twitter & Facebook: @cbs11jack

More from Jack Fink
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia