N. Texans From England Saddened By London Terror Attack

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – Howard and Sue Griffiths just returned from London to Texas where they have lived for 26 years now.

“To have only been there yesterday, we could have been caught up in something like that quite easily. Obviously shock and anger as well, that it actually happened,” said Howard Griffith.

It’s all the Griffiths and other customers at the British Emporium along North Main Street in Grapevine are talking about.

Sheela Bailey owns the shop.

“Absolute shock that something like this could have happened,” said Bailey.

As soon as she heard what happened, she worried about her brother, who works near Parliament in London. “I sent my brother a text message and he was saying the area around Westminster where the attack happened has been closed off and the worst problem he had was to get back home to the south of England on a very crowded train.”

Bailey is relieved he is ok.

She decided to open her shop 25 years ago after she had trouble finding her favorite tea. “I opened this store in 1992 before the days of the internet.”

Bailey said most of what she sells is from the British Isles to help others from England who now live here.

Now, she thinks of everyone back home. “The immediate concern for us is how can we help, but right now, our thoughts and prayers are with our fellow countrymen in London.”

The Griffiths said, “Our hearts go out to the people and families, to all the people involved.”

They admit terror attacks are not new, but each one is shocking.

Follow Jack on Twitter & Facebook: @cbs11jack