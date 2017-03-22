New Details Revealed About Dallas’ 911 Call Center

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – For the past two days, the City of Dallas’ 911 call takers have struggled to answer 90 percent of the emergency calls within ten seconds.

That’s the city’s goal.

On Monday, the city said its call takers answered 85 percent of 911 calls within ten seconds.

There were 6,078 911 calls that day.

On Tuesday, calltakers received 5,621 911 calls but answered them within ten seconds nearly 84 percent of the time.

Over the weekend, the city added 12 call takers daily to its 911 center.

CBS11 also learned more about AT&T’s contract with the city.

As CBS11 first reported Tuesday, the city council approved on September 28, 2011, a five year, $4.33 million contract with AT&T to service and maintain the 911 call center.

On Wednesday, the city told CBS11 the contract went into effect October 1, 2011 and the council approved a one-year extension to the contract for more than $700,000 on August 16 of last year, which took effect October 1.

The contract expires September 30 and now the city is in the process of soliciting bids for a new contract.

Councilman Scott Griggs, who has raised many questions about the contract, staffing, and technology at the call center posted on his Facebook page that the city was unable to deliver him a copy of the 2011 contract because it is only available from city archives.

Griggs posted additional information he received from the city manager late Tuesday night.

The city confirmed its 911 call system is analog and is ten years old.

City officials told him the system is like many others in the U.S. and is “operating reliably with full functionality and high availability.”

The city said its 911 technology infrastructure including computers, hardware and software is upgraded over time, and that the council approved an additional $2 million in the current budget for additional upgrades.

The city has said AT&T, T-Mobile Engineers and city staff continue to monitor the system both remotely and on-site.