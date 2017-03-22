New Search For Michael Chambers Comes Up Short

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HUNT COUNTY (CBS11) – The latest search for a missing retired firefighter ended without searchers finding any new clues.

Seventy-year-old Michael Chambers disappeared almost two weeks ago.

A scent picked up by canines during a weekend search led investigators to expand the area covered as teams were back looking through a wooded area near Chambers’ home.

“They’re looking at leads constantly on this. We’re just looking for the right ones to give us some information about where our dad is,” Chambers’ daughter Cheri Hanes said.

Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks announced a lab had confirmed that a small amount of blood found in Chambers’ workshop the night he was reported missing was in fact that of Chambers himself.

“It would be more significant to us if it was somebody else’s blood. With it being his, that doesn’t really help us a whole lot as far as answering the questions that we have,” Sheriff Meeks said.

Meeks stressed they found no sign of a struggle, but the blood found on the floor and on a wooden rod keep them from ruling out foul play.

“It’s very puzzling and very frustrating to me as a law enforcement officer not having any answers for the family,” Meeks said.

As search crews ended the day without the results they hoped for, family members resolved to remain hopeful as the investigation continues.

“We just want some answers, some details, something to go on, but there’s nothing out there,” Hanes said.

The sheriff tells CBS11, investigators will continue conducting interviews with friends and family in an effort to learn more about the disappearance, and they are prepared to conduct another ground search if new information becomes available.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Michael Chambers is asked to contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-453-6809.