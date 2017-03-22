CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
Officials Search New Area For Missing Retired Firefighter

March 22, 2017 6:15 AM By Yona Gavino
QUINLAN (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials in Hunt County launched a new search Wednesday for the retired Dallas firefighter who has been missing for nearly two weeks. Michael Chambers vanished on March 10, and authorities reportedly have some new information about his possible location.

The search efforts Wednesday will focus on an area that has not been checked before, a heavily wooded spot to the southwest of the retired firefighter’s home. According to the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, specially trained canines discovered something in the new area on Saturday. Officials would not elaborate.

Investigators found a small amount of blood in the 70-year-old man’s home workshop, but no evidence suggesting foul play.

During a news conference, Sheriff Randy Meeks said, “It is unclear at this time if Mr. Chambers somehow became injured and walked away from the location looking for help, or if he was taken against his will.”

Officials have searched through a five-acre area northeast of Quinlan, but found no sign of Chambers. Surveillance video from a nearby Walmart store shows a person who appears to be Chambers leaving on the day that he went missing. “It just doesn’t feel like something that could be happening to our dad,” said his daughter, Cheri Haynes.

screen shot 2017 03 15 at 8 51 42 pm Officials Search New Area For Missing Retired Firefighter

Family members of Chambers are offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to his whereabouts. He was described as a white male who stands 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 225 pounds. He has gray hair, but is balding. Chambers is not known to have any medical disabilities.

Chambers retired from Dallas Fire-Rescue in 2008.

Anyone who may be able to help is urged to call 911 or the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-453-6838.

