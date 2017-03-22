Shrimp Fossil Named For British Naturalist Attenborough

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Shrimp Fossil Named For British Naturalist Attenborough

March 22, 2017 5:48 AM
Filed Under: BBC, crustacean, David Attenborough, environment, Fossil, naturalist, Oxford University, Planet Earth, Shrimp, Sir David Attenborough

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

 

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — He recently had a polar research vessel named in his honor. Now Sir David Attenborough, the famed British naturalist, also has an ancient shrimp as a namesake.

To mark Attenborough’s 90th birthday, researchers from Yale University and universities in England named in his honor a distant relative of today’s shrimp and lobster. The crustacean was identified from a 430-million-year-old imprint in volcanic ash found in what is now the English county of Herefordshire.

“It is wonderful to be able to name a remarkable fossil from the United Kingdom in honor of Sir David, who has done so much to promote the conservation of the Earth’s biodiversity,” said Derek Briggs, a Yale professor of geology and geophysics and a co-author of a paper on the crustacean in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

Attenborough, a former BBC executive, is known for his documentary series including “Life on Earth.” He was knighted in 1985 and turned 90 last May. Such is his standing in Britain that officials there christened as Sir David Attenborough a new polar research vessel that the public had voted to label Boaty McBoatface in a “name our ship” poll.

The fossil was preserved well enough for the researchers using 3D computer modeling to envision its legs, eyes and antennae. As a unique example of its kind in the fossil record, they were able to establish it as a new species, according to David Siveter of the University of Leicester, the first author of the study.

The fossil is named Cascolus ravitis. The first half of the name, Cascolus, is derived from Latin words that are equivalent to the Old English words comprising the name Attenborough. The second, ravitis, is derived from the Roman name for Leicester, in a nod to the University of Leicester campus where Attenborough grew up while his father served as a university administrator.

The paper’s other co-authors are Derek Siveter and David Legg of Oxford University and Mark Sutton of Imperial College London.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia