SMU Offers Degree In Making Video Games

DALLAS (CBS11) – Danielle Wilson dreams of being a writer, maybe an author. But in the classroom Wednesday afternoon, her laptop was not generating a literary story. She was working on the most popular genre of storytelling for her generation: Video games.

“I always liked playing games, and now I can tell stories through these games,” she said while sitting among a classroom filled with young men and women enrolled in SMU’s Video Game Design Program.

Guildhall is the specialty Graduate Education Program for those desiring a career in video game creation.

This week, The Princeton Review, a primary resource for evaluating college excellence, rated SMU Guildhall as the #1 Game Design graduate program in the world.

“We have a deep history of working in the game industry. It’s like a teaching hospital. You come and work with people who have done it,” Dr. Gary Brubaker said in his description of the program’s mission.

Students work in teams to craft all types of video games.

Wilson, a Dallas native, said video games are the communication and entertainment medium accessed by millions today, and she believes her ability to write great stories are the missing component for the growing video game world.

She said SMU Guildhall is helping her achieve those goals.

“They have so many students already working in the field (industry), and those students remember where they came from,” Wilson said.