Target Celebrates Stretch Marks In Swimwear Campaign

March 22, 2017 8:50 AM
NEW YORK (AP) – Target is celebrating the stretch mark as a thing of beauty. The chain has launched a swimwear campaign on social media that features four models in unretouched images as it promotes a focus on inclusivity.

meganbatoon Target Celebrates Stretch Marks In Swimwear Campaign

Social media star Megan Batoon, pro skateboarder Lizzie Armanto, model and body activist Denise Bidot and TV host and model Kamie Crawford star in the ad that features one-piece and two-piece suits.

lizziearmanto Target Celebrates Stretch Marks In Swimwear Campaign

The move follows Target and other retailers’ increasing focus on embracing all body types and bolstering their offerings of plus-size clothing in fashion collections.

kamiecrawford Target Celebrates Stretch Marks In Swimwear Campaign

Minneapolis-based Target says it wanted to take an approach to swimwear that shows women in all their beauty — stretch marks and all.

