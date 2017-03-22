Teen Arrested After Lying About Gang Rape

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DENISON (CBSDFW.COM) – A Denison teenager was arrested after admitting that she made up a story about three black men raping her.

Police say Breana Talbott, 18, was found in a church after no one could find her for four hours Tuesday.

Lt. Mike Eppler with police says after questioning Talbott, she had a shocking claim.

“She claimed three black males, put her in an SUV, and took her down a bumpy road. Two of the men sexually assaulted her, while a third held her down.”

Eppler says her story didn’t seem to hold water.

“We had to ask some tough questions and then she admitted that it was false, that it did not happen.”

Eppler says she was arrested and charged with making a false report, a Class B misdemeanor. As to a motive, Eppler says they aren’t sure.

Police Chief Jay Burch sent out a news release Wednesday saying, “Breana Harmon Talbott’s hoax was insulting to our community and especially offensive to the African-American community due to her description of the so-called suspects in her hoax. The anger and hurts caused from such a hoax are difficult and all so unnecessary.”