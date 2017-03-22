Texas Police Chief Arrested Following Domestic Disturbance

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NORMANGEE, Texas (AP) — A Texas police chief was arrested following a domestic disturbance at his home during which a shot was fired.
Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Jimmy Morgan told KBTX-TV in Bryan the incident began early Wednesday with a 911 call from the wife of Normangee police Chief Charles Herford.
Morgan says Herford left the home and at one point eluded sheriff’s deputies who attempted to stop his patrol vehicle. Herford later returned to the home and eventually turned himself in.
Authorities had initially described the incident as a standoff at the home northeast of College Station.
They say no one was injured.
The Normangee school district cancelled classes for the day.
Herford was taken to the Leon County jail on charges that include deadly conduct.