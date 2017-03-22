Wednesday’s Warriors: Charlie Alford

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – Our Wednesday’s Warrior this week is Charlie Alford, an American hero and U.S. Army veteran who passed away a week ago at the age of 95.

Alford was a 6th Armored Division First Lieutenant, forward observer, a fire direction officer, a concentration camp liberator and a recipient of the Silver Star for showing gallantry in action.

I asked Alford during our time together in Normandy, France in 2014 why he never talked about that resume.

“You know a lot of people complained about how the Greatest Generation never talked about it to their families. Well you can’t talk to people who weren’t where you were,” he said.

But that week in June 2014 changed Alford. He opened up. His son was there to take in every last detail by his side. They were hand in hand on Omaha Beach.

“It’s remarkable to be able to see World War II through the eyes of somebody you love,” said son David Alford at the time.

A father and son. The moment one’s history is handed to the next generation.

Alford was buried with full military honors.