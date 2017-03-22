CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Wednesday’s Warriors: Charlie Alford

March 22, 2017 3:40 PM By Doug Dunbar
Filed Under: Charlie Alford, Wednesday's Warriors

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – Our Wednesday’s Warrior this week is Charlie Alford, an American hero and  U.S. Army veteran who passed away a week ago at the age of 95.

Alford was a 6th Armored Division First Lieutenant, forward observer, a fire direction officer, a concentration camp liberator and a recipient of the Silver Star for showing gallantry in action.

I asked Alford during our time together in Normandy, France in 2014 why he never talked about that resume.

“You know a lot of people complained about how the Greatest Generation never talked about it to their families.  Well you can’t talk to people who weren’t where you were,” he said.

But that week in June 2014 changed Alford.  He opened up.  His son was there to take in every last detail by his side.  They were hand in hand on Omaha Beach.

“It’s remarkable to be able to see World War II through the eyes of somebody you love,” said son David Alford at the time.

A father and son.  The moment one’s history is handed to the next generation.

Alford was buried with full military honors.

More from Doug Dunbar
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia