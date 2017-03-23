National Puppy Day - Upload/View Your Pics And Videos Here

Apartment Residents In Bedford Wake Up To Vandalism

March 23, 2017 2:30 PM
Filed Under: Apartments, bedford police, spray paint, Vandalism

BEDFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – Several vehicles and apartment buildings in Bedford were spray-painted overnight with various symbols and wording.

This happened at the Bedford Hills Apartment Complex, Amherst Apartment Complex and the streets of Willow Bend and Meandering Way.

Bedford vandalism (Bedford PD)

Bedford Police said on their Facebook page they have directed “all of our resources in an effort to gather all the evidence and other possible leads to locate suspect(s).”

The Bedford Police Department said it will not tolerate this behavior and will continue to diligently investigate to bring resolution to this event.

Bedford vandalism (Bedford PD)

Bedford vandalism (Bedford PD)

