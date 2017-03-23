Apartment Residents In Bedford Wake Up To Vandalism

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BEDFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – Several vehicles and apartment buildings in Bedford were spray-painted overnight with various symbols and wording.
This happened at the Bedford Hills Apartment Complex, Amherst Apartment Complex and the streets of Willow Bend and Meandering Way.
Bedford Police said on their Facebook page they have directed “all of our resources in an effort to gather all the evidence and other possible leads to locate suspect(s).”
The Bedford Police Department said it will not tolerate this behavior and will continue to diligently investigate to bring resolution to this event.