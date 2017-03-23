CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Bernie Tiede Appeals Lengthy Sentence For Murder

March 23, 2017 6:07 AM
Filed Under: Bernie, Bernie Tiede, Marjorie Nugent, Murder

TEXARKANA (AP) – A former Texas mortician whose legal issues were the subject of the 2011 film “Bernie” is appealing his sentence of 99 years to life in prison in the killing of a wealthy widow.

Bernie Tiede was resentenced last year for his 1999 murder conviction in the fatal shooting of 81-year-old Marjorie Nugent, whose body was found in his freezer.

In a petition filed Tuesday with the Sixth Texas Court of Appeals, Tiede’s attorneys argue that his 1997 indictment was tainted by a biased grand juror and that the jury that sentenced him was “repeatedly exposed to outside influence” in the form of non-case-related publicity, including the film in which he was played by actor Jack Black.

They also say a previous plea agreement calling for a 20-year prison system was breached.

Prosecutors say Tiede stole millions of dollars from Nugent.

