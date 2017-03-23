CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Dallas Doctor’s Office Aims For Zen Experience For Patients

March 23, 2017 2:05 PM By Ken Molestina
DALLAS (CBS11) – With so much uncertainty looming over the future of the nation’s health care system, one Dallas cardiology center is taking a spa-like approach to ease their patients’ concerns.

Licensed counselor, John Edmonson and his father, Dr. Robert Edmonson from Marula Medical, say they have embraced a soothing atmosphere in their practice from the moment you walk in.

“We do aroma therapy, we do laughing yoga, mindfulness classes, chair yoga,” John Edmonson explained.

They say the practice has turned to these methods which have been helpful for patients who increasingly have worried whether a change in health care policy at a national level will affect their access to treatment.

He added, “We’re saying we know that the future is uncertain but if you’re able to focus on yourself and calm your mind that’s going to improve your health and that’s something you can control.”

Coaching the patients to live healthy lifestyles and improve their health without depending on the health care system is also part of the approach.

“If people would eat properly, have the proper exercise, relax there would be no need for me,” said Dr. Edmonson.

