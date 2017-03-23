Enjoying The Iconic Poor Richard’s Cafe

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

When a restaurant has been around for 35 years, they must be doing something right. From the moment you walk into Poor Richard’s Cafe, you feel like you’re home even if you’ve never been here before.

When the namesake, Richard Butterly, bought the restaurant in 1982, it came with a real Grandma.

“Our fried chicken, chicken and dumplings, meatloaf, turkey and dressing, our biscuit recipe are all from Granny. So when I say ‘it’s just like Granny made’ it was” said Richard Butterly, owner of Poor Richard’s Cafe in Plano.

Most of the waitresses and staff here have been around a long time. They get to know the regulars and everyone gets to know and love them.

“I just turned seventeen when I started here. Didn’t think I was going to be here this long, turned out that when you do something that you love you’re not really actually working” said Manager Sonya Ryder who started at Poor Richard’s Cafe 27 years ago.

Richard has created over one hundred and twenty items on the menu between the breakfast and dinner offerings. One of the biggest and most requested breakfasts is the Big Tex.

“Giant chicken fried steak, three eggs, home-style fries, I get the same thing every time” said regular Jason Smith.

Honestly, it was the best Chicken Fried Steak I have ever eaten, then they brought out the Gingerbread Pancakes…WOW!

You will leave Poor Richard’s Cafe full of so much more than delicious country home-style cooking. You will find the love that goes into every dish will stay with you long after you head on back into the real world.

JD Ryan is loving his Gingerbread pancakes at Poor Richard’s Cafe in Plano…Around Town!

