Garland Police Looking For Man Who Robbed, Raped Subway Workers

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Garland are looking for a man in connection to a robbery and two sexual assaults.
Police said the suspect (see above) robbed a Subway Wednesday night in the 1200 blk of Northwest Highway.
He confronted two restaurant employees with a gun, according to police, who were cleaning after the close of business.
The suspect emptied the cash register and then sexually assaulted both victims.
Both victims were treated at area hospitals and released.
Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding this incident or this suspect to contact the Garland Police Department at 972.485.4840.
Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972.272.8477 (TIPS) or click here.