Gas Prices Across Texas Up 2 Cents This Week

March 23, 2017 12:10 PM
Filed Under: AAA Texas, cars, Gas Prices, travel

COPPELL (AP) – Retail gasoline prices across Texas rose 2 cents this week to reach an average $2.11 per gallon.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the nationwide price at the pump held steady at an average $2.29 per gallon.

The association survey found that drivers in Dallas face the highest gasoline prices statewide at an average $2.17 per gallon. The lowest retail gasoline price in Texas this week was an average $2.03 per gallon in Texarkana and San Antonio.

AAA experts say gasoline prices remained stable to flat over the past week with averages in most states moving by a penny or two.

