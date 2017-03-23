CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
WATCH: Kansas’ Lagerald Vick Nails 360 Dunk In Sweet 16 Game Vs. Purdue

March 23, 2017 11:06 PM
Filed Under: Bryan Altman, Kansas Jayhawks, LaGerald Vick, NCAA BB, NCAA Tournament

Bryan Altman

On Thursday night Kansas absolutely routed Purdue by outscoring the Boilermakers 73-33 after trailing by eight late in the first half.

So sure, it was a rout, but one Kansas player pulled off something you usually never see in the middle of a game unless it’s all but over.

With his team leading by 7 (only 7!) with over 12 minutes left to play in the second half, Kansas sophomore Lagerald Vick executed a beautiful steal and had nothing but open court in front of him.

Instead of playing it safe and building on his team’s single-digit lead, Vick went all Vince Carter circa 2000 and pulled off a 360 dunk, sending the crowd and his teammates into an absolute frenzy.

You’ve have to give Vick credit. If he missed — especially considering that the game was still close — he’d never live it down.

But, he nailed it, and who knows, maybe it even gave his team the extra spark it needed to turn this game into the rout it would become.

Either way, we thank you, LaGerald, for pushing the limits and giving us a highlight-reel play we’ll be talking about at the water cooler tomorrow.

