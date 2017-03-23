WATCH: 7-Foot-1, 300 Pound Przemek Karnowski Air Balls Foul Shot, Laughs It Off

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
March 23, 2017 9:04 PM
Filed Under: Bryan Altman, Gonzaga Bulldogs, NCAA BB, NCAA Tournament, Przemek Karnowski

Bryan Altman

Time, in the Sweet 16, is precious. You only get 40 minutes to either punch your ticket to the Elite 8 and each one of those minutes counts, which is why you’ll hardly see anything other than intense gazes on the faces of players more often than not.

But when Gonzaga’s 7′ 1”, 300 pound center Pzekemick Karnowski air balled a foul shot late in his team’s game against West Virginia, even he had to crack a smile.

Karnowski is in his senior season with the Zags, so literally every one could be the big man’s last in a Bulldogs uniform. Glad to see he’s enjoying it and making the most of it.

