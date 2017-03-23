Retail Gasoline Prices Across Texas Up 2 Cents This Week

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Retail gasoline prices across Texas rose 2 cents this week to reach an average $2.11 per gallon.
AAA Texas on Thursday reported the nationwide price at the pump held steady at an average $2.29 per gallon.
The association survey found that drivers in Dallas face the highest gasoline prices statewide at an average $2.17 per gallon. Gasoline in Fort Worth was just a bit lower at $2.16 a gallon. The lowest retail gasoline price in Texas this week was an average $2.03 per gallon in Texarkana and San Antonio.
AAA experts say gasoline prices remained stable to flat over the past week with averages in most states moving by a penny or two.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)