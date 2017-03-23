Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
Spring is in the air and with that comes DFW’s favorite spring festivals.
The Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival (March 30-April 1) is a food and wine celebration, all for a good cause. The money raised goes to local grant programs and culinary scholarships. Click here for more information.
The 11th annual Dallas International Film Festival (March 30-April 9) is a presentation of the Dallas Film Society and offers more than 100 films from over 31 countries. Click here for the complete list of films.
Experience food and drink from over 75 restaurants and chefs at Savor Dallas (April 6-9). Learn more about the five signature events here.