Tasha’s KRLD To Do List March 23-26, 2017

Learn about the 1931 Red River Bridge War this Thursday night with Rusty Williams, author of Red River Bridge War: A Texas-Oklahoma Border Battle, at 7:30 pm tonight (3/23) at the Allen Public Library, 300 N. Allen Dr., free. Armed Texas Rangers faced off with Oklahoma National Guardsmen in the “only-in-Texas” standoff that shut down traffic between the two states for three weeks (And it has nothing to do with football!).

Performing the medieval music of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania, the Belarusian folk band Stary Olsa will be featured at the Allen Public Library 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, 300 N. Allen Dr., FREE!

On Saturday, March 25, the DFW Family Expo will host its 8th annual event at Dallas Market Hall’s Main Hall, benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dallas and Fort Worth. They’ll have live performances, an indoor trampoline park, petting zoo, princess and character appearances, appearances by the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders and the Texas Rangers’ Captain, soccer zone, inflatables, sports games, children’s race courses, dedicated crawler and toddler areas, massage stations, face painters, balloon twisters, photo booths and more – all of which is free with admission.

Dallas Arboretum’s Cool Thursdays Spring Concert Series kicks off this evening with Emerald City, Dallas’ favorite variety band on March 23.

Maren Morris at the House of Blues tonight. (3/23)

The Nissan Nightlife Concert series is tonight at Klyde Warren Park (3/23)

Cirque du Soliel: Kurios-Cabinet of Curiosities is at Lone Star Park now through Sunday. (3/23-26)

Friday Night Library at South Irving Library will have a National Pig Day Celebration. (3/24) The festivities include a pig-themed storywalk, crafts for all ages, a piglet petting zoo and an outdoor showing of the animated version of Charlotte’s Web.

Chubby Checker is playing Arlington Music Hall Friday night. (3/24)

Tracy Lawrence is playing Billy Bob’s Texas Friday night. (3/24)

Aaron Watson will also be at Billy Bob’s Texas Saturday night. (3/25)

CSI Family Day 2017 is Saturday at the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza.

Shawn Mullins is playing the Kessler Theater Sunday. (3/26)

“Let It Be” is at Bass Hall tonight through Sunday. (3/23-26) For one night, the fab four come together again on stage after a decade apart, performing hits like Back in the USSR, Live and Let Die, Got to Get You Into My Life, My Sweet Lord, Hey Jude and many more hits The Beatles never performed live.

The 13th Annual Dallas Blues Festival is at the Verizon Saturday night. (3/25)

Chicago is playing Choctaw Casino Saturday night. (3/25)

The Texas Pinball Festival is this weekend at Embassy Suites Frisco. (3/24-26).They’ll have more than 400 pinball machines and classic video games set up on free play for everyone to enjoy the entire weekend. Leave your quarters at home! Vendors, collectors and hobbyists will be bringing parts, supplies, game room memorabilia, pinballs, slot machines, jukeboxes and video games for sale. Also making an appearance…Flash Gordon actor Sam J. Jones and Cassandra Peterson aka Elvira: Mistress of the Dark

The DFW Auto Show is this weekend at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center (3/23-26). The show is the ideal opportunity for you to compare styling and pricing of every major line make under one roof in just a few hours. We’re talking a million square feet of new cars, trucks and SUVs.

A Dallas Retrospective: Linda Gray and Patrick Duffy is at Winspear Opera House this evening. (3/23)They’ll take the audience back by reminiscing about their careers and their time on the iconic show Dallas.

On Friday, March 24 Jonathan Sandys, the great grandson of Sir Winston Churchill, will give a keynote speech at Terrell High School on the topic of leading like Churchill. He will share personal stories and powerful lessons from Churchill’s legendary life and discuss Churchill’s Foundational Leadership. The event is free and open to the public. He will sign his book “God & Churchill” from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday at Books and Crannies, 209 W. Monroe as part of the Happy Days in Terrell America event that celebrates National Mom and Pop Business Day. Visitors will have an opportunity to talk with Mr. Sandys during the grand re-opening and dedication of the No. 1 British Flying Training School Museum, 111 Silent Wings Boulevard.

The Wings of Freedom Tour of the WWII Vintage B-17 Flying Fortress, B-24 Liberator, B-25 Mitchell and P-51 Mustang will be in Dallas at Love Field Airport / Frontiers of Flight Museum – today through Sunday. (March 23-March 26) This is a rare opportunity to visit, explore, and learn more about these unique and rare treasures of aviation history. The B-17 is one of only eight in flying condition in the United States; the B-24J is the sole remaining examples of its type flying in the World. The B-25 is best known for flying the Doolittle raid. Visitors may also experience the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to actually take a 30-minute flight aboard these rare aircraft. Flights on either the B-17 or B-24 are $450 per person. Get some “stick time” in the world’s greatest fighter! P-51 flights are $2,200 for a half hour and $3,200 for a full hour. B-25 flights are $400 per person. For reservations and information on flight, experiences call 800-568-8924. The B-17, B-25 & B-24 were the backbone of the American effort during the war from 1942 to 1945 and were famous for their ability to sustain damage and still accomplish the mission. Despite the risks of anti-aircraft fire, attacking enemy fighters and the harrowing environment of sub-zero temperatures, many B-17s and B-24s safely brought their crews home. The P-51 Mustang was affectionately known as the bombers “Little Friend” – saving countless crews from attacking axis fighters.