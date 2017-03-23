UNT Student Shares Story Of Survival After 5 Days In Grand Canyon

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
National Puppy Day - Upload/View Your Pics And Videos Here

UNT Student Shares Story Of Survival After 5 Days In Grand Canyon

By Brooke Rogers | CBS11 News March 23, 2017 6:58 PM
Filed Under: 9/11, Amber Vanhecke, Arizona, emergency, Gand Canyon, Survivor

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s a story of survival in the Arizona desert by a North Texas college student who spent five days stranded there last week.

Amber VanHecke was on a solo adventure near the Grand Canyon when she took a wrong turn and ran out of gas. What followed was a story she is grateful she can tell.

VanHecke knew she was in trouble when the roads disappeared, her GPS and cell phone signal quit and the skies darkened. She was in the desert, and by morning – it was worse.

“I tried to back up, and I was completely out of gas,” she says.

The 24-year-old UNT student and former girl scout says she panicked, until her survival skills kicked in.

“I just shifted to where I thought about it, okay, this is the long game,” Vanhecke describes. “I need to make a SOS sign. But the sign was too small. I’m going to make a help sign and try a signal fire.”

She divided her food and water to last up to 18 days. She kept her phone charged through her car battery. And she read books to pass the time – and dull her fears.

“Dying alone, probably. Hurting my friends and family my dying alone doing something stupid,” she says.

But by day five, she knew she needed to stop waiting.

“I was like, ‘I’m kind of tired of waiting for someone to rescue me,’ so I rescued myself, I guess.”

She walked around 11 miles last Friday, calling 911 76 times. Finally – she got through – for 49 seconds. Several hours later, a rescue crew found her, and her recovery began.

“Eventually, I’ll feel okay to travel alone again, and eventually I’ll feel okay to fall asleep again. It’s just a process, and I’m working on it.”

VanHecke says she will travel again, but she may need a few weeks before she’s ready.  Next time, she says she’s going to get a GPS device that her family can track.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia