Utah Governor Says He Will Approve Strictest DUI Limit In US

March 23, 2017 12:10 PM
Filed Under: Blood alcohol content, blood alcohol level, DUI, dwi, Utah

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Utah’s governor has announced he will sign legislation giving the state the strictest DUI threshold in the country.

Republican Gov. Gary Herbert on Thursday said he plans to approve the measure lowering the blood alcohol limit to .05 percent from .08 percent.

Restaurant groups and representatives of the ski and snowboard industry had urged him to veto the bill, arguing it would hurt Utah’s image and punish responsible adults who drink instead of catching drivers who are actually impaired.

Supporters of the legislation argue that impairment begins with the first drink and anyone consuming alcohol should not get behind the wheel.

The National Transportation Safety Board has encouraged states to adopt a .05 percent limit.

Utah’s new threshold would take effect on Dec. 30, 2018, just before New Year’s Eve.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia