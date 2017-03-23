Virgin America Will Be The Latest Airline Brand To Disappear

DALLAS (AP) – After months of teasing, Alaska Airlines has bad news for loyal customers of Virgin America — their airline’s name is being dumped.

Alaska says it will retire the Virgin brand, probably in 2019.

Virgin America joins Northwest, US Airways, Continental and many others on the scrap heap of airline brands.

With its hip vibe including mood lighting, orders of food and drinks from seat-back screens, and a staff of young, attractive flight attendants, Virgin America stood out from traditional competitors.

After Alaska bought Virgin America last year for $2.6 billion, its CEO held out hope of keeping the name alive. But running an airline within an airline adds complexity and costs, so many in the business aren’t surprised by Alaska’s decision.

