2-Alarm Fire After Construction Crew Hits Fort Worth Gas Line

March 24, 2017 12:45 PM
Filed Under: 2 alarm fire, fire, Fort Worth Fire Department, gas line, gas line fire, natural gas leak, natural gas pipeline

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Fire Department is on the scene of a 2-alarm fire downtown, in the 200 block of Pecan Street.

The fire started after a construction crew hit a 12-inch natural gas line. The gas is escaping up through cable tubing on a phone pole and has caught fire.

Crews with Atmos Energy are working with the fire department to keep everyone in the area safe. safe. Several businesses have been evacuated as a precaution.

There have been no reports of injuries.

* This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

