2-Alarm Fire After Construction Crew Hits Fort Worth Gas Line

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Fire Department is on the scene of a 2-alarm fire downtown, in the 200 block of Pecan Street.
The fire started after a construction crew hit a 12-inch natural gas line. The gas is escaping up through cable tubing on a phone pole and has caught fire.
Crews with Atmos Energy are working with the fire department to keep everyone in the area safe. safe. Several businesses have been evacuated as a precaution.
There have been no reports of injuries.
* This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.