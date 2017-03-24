RAIN IN NORTH TEXAS: Current Conditions | Forecast | Radar | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Another Former Baylor Player Arrested On Sex Charge

March 24, 2017 1:43 PM
Filed Under: Baylor Bears, Houston, Sex Assault, Shamycheal Chatman, Waco

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WACO (AP) – A second former Baylor football player has been arrested on charges that include sexual assault.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service confirms that 23-year-old Shamycheal “Myke” Chatman was arrested Thursday in Houston.

A McLennan County grand jury earlier indicted Chatman along with another former player, 22-year-old Tre’Von Armstead, who was arrested Wednesday near his hometown of Port Arthur, Texas.

The Waco Tribune-Herald reports both men were named in a 2013 Waco police report alleging they sexually assaulted the same woman, also a Baylor student, that year.

No charges were filed at the time.

It’s not clear if Chatman is still being held or whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

The university faces several lawsuits from women who say Baylor mishandled or ignored their claims of assault.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia