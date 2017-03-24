Around Town: Chicken Scratch & The Foundry

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – With the spring weather fully in swing, folks are looking for cool spots to eat, drink and enjoy the Texas springtime.

Just west of downtown Dallas you’ll find a spot that kind of looks like it was a farmers market at one point. Chicken Scratch & The Foundry combine to be a little slice of springtime heaven.

The Chicken Scratch side is for families and great food. Like the name might indicate, they lean toward down home country cooking and well… chicken!

“We have pecan-wood rotisserie chicken, chicken fingers, bone-in-fried chicken and chicken and waffles,” said Jeff Biehler, General Manager of Chicken Scratch & The Foundry.

On The Foundry side they celebrate local and regional beer with about 50 labels represented in both bottles and draft.

The weekends bring live music to the eclectic and Austin-like patios that wind and meander around in no particular order.

“We have a little bit of uptown, a little bit of Deep Ellum. It feels like if you want to go to Austin, but don’t want to drive to Austin, this is kind of a little slice of Austin,” Biehler added.

