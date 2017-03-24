CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Associate Church Pastor Arrested For Possession Of Child Pornography

March 24, 2017 12:57 PM
Filed Under: Associate Pastor, Hurst, James Rankin

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HURST (CBSDFW) – An associate church pastor has been arrested for possessing child pornography.

Hurst Police say 78-year-old James Rankin was taken into custody on Thursday after child pornography was found on his computer.

Authorities say Rankin took his computer to a local computer store in Hurst for an unknown reason and employees of the store found the pornography. Employees then notified the police, who then arrested Rankin.

james rankin 1 Associate Church Pastor Arrested For Possession Of Child Pornography

(credit: Hurst Police Department)

Rankin is an associate pastor at Bellevue Baptist Church in Hurst.

He is charged with Possession of Child Pornography, a third-degree felony.

His bond has been set at $5,000.

