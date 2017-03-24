Associate Church Pastor Arrested For Possession Of Child Pornography

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HURST (CBSDFW) – An associate church pastor has been arrested for possessing child pornography.
Hurst Police say 78-year-old James Rankin was taken into custody on Thursday after child pornography was found on his computer.
Authorities say Rankin took his computer to a local computer store in Hurst for an unknown reason and employees of the store found the pornography. Employees then notified the police, who then arrested Rankin.
Rankin is an associate pastor at Bellevue Baptist Church in Hurst.
He is charged with Possession of Child Pornography, a third-degree felony.
His bond has been set at $5,000.