Cowboys Sign OT Byron Bell

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Cowboys addressed their sudden offensive line woes by agreeing to a one-year deal with offensive tackle Byron Bell, says Mike Fisher.
Bell spent his first three years with Carolina before joining Tennesse in 2015. He started in 72 games over his first four years prior to missing the entire 2016 season with a dislocated ankle.
Bell’s addition helps the Cowboys o-line after they lost right tackle Doug Free to retirement and left guard Ronald Leary in free agency.
Bell signed with Carolina as an undrafted free agent out of New Mexico University. He is a native of Greenville, Texas.