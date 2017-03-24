CBS 11 NEWS @ 11: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 11:00 AM To 11:30 AM

Cute Video: Boy Draws Fake Tattoos On His Arms Because He Wants To Be Like Dak

March 24, 2017 10:52 AM
Filed Under: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, Mississippi State, NFL

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has many adoring fans. The rookie quarterback probably gets sent pictures and videos from time to time of Cowboys and Mississippi State fans trying to get his attention.

Most fall through because he can’t possibly reply to everything he gets sent.  However, one of those videos did catch his attention Friday.

Lindsay Greco Miller tweeted a video to Prescott of her little boy with black marker all over his arms.

When she asked her son why he did that, he said, “because I wanna be like Dak!”

She then asks, “what does Dak have on him?” And the little boy goes, “this,” showing his arms to his mom.

He eventually tells her that they are meant to be tattoos.

Prescott responded with, “Day made. Motivation for the day.”

This little guy definitely wins the most adorable award of the day. Way to go, Dak, for recognizing this young fan!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia