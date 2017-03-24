Dallas Police Choir Raising Money For D.C. Trip

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Choir is trying to raise enough money to send its 28 members to a ceremony in Washington D.C. that will honor fallen heroes through music. The choir has been invited to sing at the event in recognition of the officers who died in the line of duty during the downtown Dallas police ambush last year.

Four officers with the Dallas Police Department lost their lives that July night, along with one DART officer.

The Dallas Police Choir is set to sing during a candlelight vigil and roll call of the fallen officer names at the May ceremony in our nation’s capital. A similar event is also scheduled for September in Ottawa, Canada. The choir is set to sing at that event as well.

“Music is a universal language that everyone knows and understands,” said Sr. Cpl. Timothy Cordova, a member of the Dallas Police Choir. “That’ll help everyone heal a little bit better.”

Police are hoping that 500 to 600 people show up for a fundraiser concert on Friday afternoon. It starts at 11:00 a.m. and runs until 4:00 p.m. at the Dallas Police Department’s headquarters. In addition to the live performance, there will be BBQ, catfish, brisket and other food prepared by officers from the Northeast Division.

You can get a meal for just $10.00 and help raise money for a good cause. Picnic tables are lined up and, despite rainy weather on Friday afternoon, police are expecting a big turnout.