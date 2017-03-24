DPD Choir Serves Sweet Songs And Barbeque To Raise Money

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – At the Dallas Police Department’s Northeast Division, officers cooked up something special today — barbeque and catfish for $10.

And donations for the DPD Police Choir’s May performance poured in.

About 28 members of the choir are headed to Washington, D.C. in May. They were invited to sing and honor officers killed in the line of duty last year.

“Everyone knows music. It’s universal,” says Senior Corporal Timothy Cordova. He’s a member of the DPD Choir.

Cordova says they’re dedicating their performance to the fallen officers from the July ambush.

“It’s a big opportunity to show everyone in the department that we’re here for them. We’re showing solidarity through song,” adds Cordova.

“I love our Dallas Police,” says Sylvia Moore, who attended the fundraiser. “They’ve gone through a lot. They deserve our support.”

“They paid the ultimate sacrifice to be a police officer last year,” added Officer Mitch Gatson. “ This is one thing to do to honor those officers and their families. I think it’s really a good thing.”

The officers will perform May 13 during a candlelight vigil in Washington D.C.