Fort Worth Man Gets Prison For Cattle-Buying Scam

ABILENE, TX - JULY 26: Cattle are held in a pen prior to going up for sale at Abilene Livestock Auction July 26, 2011 in Abilene, Texas. A severe drought in the region has caused shortages of grass, hay and water forcing ranchers to thin their herds. The Abilene Livestock Auction has been selling at least two to three times the number of cattle each week compared to last year. The past nine months have been the driest in Texas since record keeping began in 1895, with 75% of the state classified as "exceptional drought", the highest classification. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

