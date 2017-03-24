Garland Police Arrest Suspect Who Allegedly Robbed, Raped Subway Workers

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
GARLAND (CBSDFW) – Garland Police have arrested a suspect in the robbery and sexual assault of two employees at Subway restaurant on Wednesday night.
Joshua Cook, 20, allegedly confronted two restaurant employees with a gun, according to police, who were cleaning after the close of business.
Police say Cook emptied the cash register and then sexually assaulted both victims at the Subway location in the 1200 block of Northwest Highway.
Both victims were treated at area hospitals and released.
Cook is charged with one count of aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated sexual assault. He is also being held on a robbery warrant issued by Dallas County Sheriff’s Office on an unrelated offense.
No bond has been set at this time.