Grass Fire Breaks Out West Of DFW

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WEATHERFORD, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — A grass fire broke out near Weatherford Friday evening.
CBS 11 Storm Chaser Jason McLaughlin sent in video showing smoke and flames whipped up by strong winds.
Parker county County Public Information Officer Joel Kertock said the fire was along I-20 near the 400 mile marker just west of Weatherford about fifteen miles.
Kertock said about twenty to thirty acres were burning and that the fire was under control.
Officials believed the fire was sparked by an RV that parked along the roadway with a mechanical problem.
Kertock said the RV was gone when fire units arrived and that no structures were damages. No injuries were reported.
Much of western parts north Texas were under a Red Flag Warning Friday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued the warning after high winds and low humidity was expected.
The Red Flag Warning issued Friday said, “A Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid all outside burning and welding. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside. Report wild fires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office.”
The warning was set to expire at 7 p.m. Friday.
This is a breaking story. Click back for updates.