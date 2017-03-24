CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
WIND ADVISORY: Current Conditions | Forecast | Radar | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

High Winds Fuel Four-Alarm Irving Apartment Fire

March 24, 2017 2:55 AM
Filed Under: Apartment Fire, Irving Fire Department, The Crossings on Walnut Hill

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Winds gusting up to 40 miles an hour fanned a massive fire that destroyed one building at an Irving apartment complex overnight.

Heavy flames and smoke were already showing at The Crossings on Walnut Hill when firefighters arrived just before midnight.

A second alarm was quickly called and eventually a third and fourth.

Firefighters from other cities, including Dallas, helped fill in at Irving fire stations while crews worked to contain the flames.

irvingfire2 High Winds Fuel Four Alarm Irving Apartment Fire

Wind-whipped flames destroyed a building at The Crossings on Walnut Hill in Irving. (Photo: Robert Flagg/CBSDFW)

There were no injuries, but 32 people were left homeless, officials said.

The Red Cross was called out to assist those who had been displaced.

Investigators were working to determine what caused the fire.

 

 

 

