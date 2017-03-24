High Winds Fuel Four-Alarm Irving Apartment Fire

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Winds gusting up to 40 miles an hour fanned a massive fire that destroyed one building at an Irving apartment complex overnight.
Heavy flames and smoke were already showing at The Crossings on Walnut Hill when firefighters arrived just before midnight.
A second alarm was quickly called and eventually a third and fourth.
Firefighters from other cities, including Dallas, helped fill in at Irving fire stations while crews worked to contain the flames.
There were no injuries, but 32 people were left homeless, officials said.
The Red Cross was called out to assist those who had been displaced.
Investigators were working to determine what caused the fire.