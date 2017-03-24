BREAKING: House Republicans, Short Of Votes, Withdraw Health Care Bill | Read More

House Republicans, Short Of Votes, Withdraw Health Care Bill

March 24, 2017 2:43 PM
Filed Under: Health care bill, House Republican, Republicans

WASHINGTON (AP) – Speaker Paul Ryan has abruptly pulled the Republicans’ troubled health care overhaul off the House floor.

The decision was a humiliating setback for President Donald Trump and congressional leaders.

The bill had appeared all but certain to be defeated Friday. The roll call was on track to occur in about an hour.

The measure has been a top GOP priority and was the party’s first major legislative effort since it took control of both the White House and Congress in January.

The legislation would repeal much of former President Barack Obama’s 2010 health care law, including its requirement that people buy policies.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Allen Gunn says:
    March 24, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    so much for ole trumpie’s power-even his own party is realizing just how ignorant he is

    Reply | Report comment |

