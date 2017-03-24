CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM
RED FLAG WARNING: Current Conditions | Forecast | Radar | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

House Sets Risky Health Care Vote After Trump Demands It

March 24, 2017 5:51 AM
Filed Under: Health care, Obamacare, Politics, President Donald Trump, Speaker Paul Ryan, Trumpcare

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republicans have set course for a climactic House vote on their health care overhaul.

Their decision came after President Donald Trump claimed he was finished negotiating with GOP holdouts and determined to move on to the rest of his agenda, win or lose.

House Speaker Paul Ryan set the showdown for Friday. At a Capitol meeting late Thursday, top White House officials told GOP lawmakers that Trump had decided the time for talk was over.

In an embarrassing setback hours earlier, party leaders abruptly postponed the vote because a rebellion by both conservatives and moderates would have doomed it.

There was no evidence that leaders had nailed down sufficient support to prevail. But they seemed to be calculating that Republicans would not want to deal Trump a crushing defeat.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia