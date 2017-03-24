Mount Pleasant Reeling After Fatal Bus Crash

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MOUNT PLEASANT (CBSDFW.COM) – Angelica Beard adored her twin daughters, and helped support her husband’s youngsters from a previous marriage.

Her 15-year-old stepson, Anterius Beard Jr, described her as, “Always happy, never sad.”

Angelica was driving back to Mt. Pleasant High School the night she died. She was one of two people killed, including the driver of a semi-truck, during a Thursday night crash. The truck driver, identified as Bradley Farmer, slammed into the bus filled with Mt. Pleasant High track team members.

Eighteen students were sent to area hospitals. The bus driver, assistant coach Van Bowen, was also seriously injured, but he is credited with averting a head-on crash, potentially saving the lives of students.

“They said if it hadn’t been for him, this would be worse than it already is,” said Mt. Pleasant ISD Superintendent Judd Marshall about Bowen’s effort.

Ian Williams, 18, was asleep on the bus while the team made their way back to the school. When the crash happend, he quickly looked for teammates, then saw the deadly impact of Beard’s car.

“He swerved, and it saved us,” Williams said of Coach Bowen’s driving. “We are very lucky.”