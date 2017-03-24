CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
OK Foods Recall: Chicken Could Contain Metal And Other Materials

March 24, 2017 12:17 PM
Filed Under: breaded chicken, chicken, contaminated, Contamination, Food Recall, Metal, OK Food Mart, Recall

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An Oklahoma food company is recalling more than 450 tons of breaded chicken dinners. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says the food could be contaminated and contain metal.

Oklahoma City-based company OK Food, Inc. reported that some 933,000 pounds of chicken could contain what it called “extraneous materials.”

The chicken products are sold under a variety of brand names, but all have the establishment number “P-7092” inside the USDA inspection mark.

All of the recalled items were produced between December 19, 2016 and March 7, 2017.

The problem was discovered after five people complained about finding metal fragments in their breaded chicken. After an internal investigation, OK Foods determined the fragments came from a conveyor belt.

So far, no one has reported any sicknesses or injuries related to eating the chicken.

Customers are being urged not to eat the chicken. It should either be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

♦♦♦ Click Here For A Complete List Of The Recalled Chicken Products ♦♦♦

