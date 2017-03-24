OK Foods Recall: Chicken Could Contain Metal And Other Materials

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An Oklahoma food company is recalling more than 450 tons of breaded chicken dinners. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says the food could be contaminated and contain metal.
Oklahoma City-based company OK Food, Inc. reported that some 933,000 pounds of chicken could contain what it called “extraneous materials.”
The chicken products are sold under a variety of brand names, but all have the establishment number “P-7092” inside the USDA inspection mark.
All of the recalled items were produced between December 19, 2016 and March 7, 2017.
The problem was discovered after five people complained about finding metal fragments in their breaded chicken. After an internal investigation, OK Foods determined the fragments came from a conveyor belt.
So far, no one has reported any sicknesses or injuries related to eating the chicken.
Customers are being urged not to eat the chicken. It should either be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
♦♦♦ Click Here For A Complete List Of The Recalled Chicken Products ♦♦♦