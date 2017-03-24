RAIN IN NORTH TEXAS: Current Conditions | Forecast | Radar | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Survey: 15-Percent Of Women On UT Campus Report Being Raped

March 24, 2017 1:41 PM
Filed Under: Campus Safety, date rape, rape, rape victims, sexual assault, Texas Longhorns, undergraduate women, University Of Texas, University of Texas at Austin

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A soon-to-be-released survey of University of Texas undergraduates reports that 15-percent of women reported being raped on the flagship Austin campus.

University spokesman J.B. Bird revealed the figure Thursday, during a state Senate committee hearing. He said survey respondents said those reported rapes often came by force, threat of force, coercion or while the victim was impaired or otherwise incapacitated.

That figure hasn’t been put into full context, but will be part of a major report on campus sexual assaults that the university now says it plans to release Friday.

Bird’s comments came as senators heard four bills designed to reduce campus sexual assaults, including one ensuring that students aren’t punished by school conduct codes for underage drinking or other rules violations if they report an assault.

The survey involved 28,000 students at 13 campuses. Officials with the UT Institute on Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault calls it the most comprehensive report of its kind.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia