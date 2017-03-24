Video Shows Oklahoma Police Officer Running Over, Killing Shooting Suspect

Viewer discretion is advised. Some might find this video disturbing.

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma police officer is on paid leave after he used his patrol car to kill a woman as she exchanged gunfire with other officers.

The Tulsa Police Department says Officer Jonathan Grafton intentionally struck 21-year-old Madison Sueann Dickson on Saturday as she fired at Officer Kayla Johnson and Det. Ronnie Leatherman.

Dashcam footage released of the incident on Thursday shows how the events unfolded.

In the video, Dickson can be seen fleeing officers and firing her weapon at them before officer Grafton ran her over.

Police have said Dickson was wanted in four gun-related incidents, including shooting a man in the head. Officers spotted her as she climbed into a pickup truck near an apartment complex. Dickson, the passenger, jumped out of the truck and was firing at the officers when Grafton hit her with his vehicle.

The department says Grafton is on paid leave.

Police say the driver of the truck was questioned and released.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)