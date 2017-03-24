CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM President Trump | 'Obamacare Will Explode' After Withdrawal Of Health Care Bill | Watch/Read More

VIDEO: Teenager Saves Choking Friend With Heimlich Maneuver

March 24, 2017 4:55 PM
Filed Under: Choking, Heimlich maneuver, Wisconsin

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LA CROSSE, WI (CBSDFW.COM) — A joke nearly turned deadly for a teenager in Wisconsin.

A group of boys were enjoying lunch at school when someone told a joke.

Will Olson was eating and took in a deep breath as he laughed but he started choking on his food.

His friend Ian Brown jumped into action when he noticed Olson was turning purple.

“A couple of the other kids just didn’t do anything,” said Brown. “So I’m like, all right, I’ll step up to the plate and help him out,” he continued.

I’m thankful. I can’t say thank you enough for what he did,” said Olson.

Brown says he learned the Heimlich Maneuver while participating in the La Crosse Police Explorers program which introduced people to police work.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia