VIDEO: Teenager Saves Choking Friend With Heimlich Maneuver

LA CROSSE, WI (CBSDFW.COM) — A joke nearly turned deadly for a teenager in Wisconsin.
A group of boys were enjoying lunch at school when someone told a joke.
Will Olson was eating and took in a deep breath as he laughed but he started choking on his food.
His friend Ian Brown jumped into action when he noticed Olson was turning purple.
“A couple of the other kids just didn’t do anything,” said Brown. “So I’m like, all right, I’ll step up to the plate and help him out,” he continued.
I’m thankful. I can’t say thank you enough for what he did,” said Olson.
Brown says he learned the Heimlich Maneuver while participating in the La Crosse Police Explorers program which introduced people to police work.