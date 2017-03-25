Dallas AIDS March Looks To Raise Awareness

March 25, 2017 6:34 PM
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A march was held in Dallas Saturday to raise awareness about the spread of HIV and AIDS.

Organizers of the “AIDS Walk” said there’s a new generation at risk, and the disease is now spreading among young people between the ages of 13 and 18.

The number of people in Dallas County with HIV is also on the rise with new numbers showing a 56 percent increase.

The goal of today’s AIDS walk was to support people with the disease and educate others about prevention.

