Miami Police Union President Relieved Of Duty For Cyberbullying

MIAMI (CBSNEWS) – Miami Fraternal Order of Police President Lt. Javier Ortiz has been reassigned, removed from the street and placed on desk duty without his gun, CBS Miami reports.

The disciplinary action stems from a video shot by civilian Claudia Castillo, in which she captured her pursuit of Miami-Dade police officer Daniel Fonticiella. When she finally stopped him, she gave him a classic police lecture. Thousands of people viewed the video.

Ortiz apparently didn’t agree with her social media shaming of Fonticiella. Ortiz posted her personal information on his social media accounts. He also posted several photos of Castillo, including a few of her driving a boat with a beer in hand. One of the pictures included the caption, “Nobody is above the law except me when I’m driving.”

Ortiz’s action prompted internal affairs to investigate. After 10 months, they found he violated the rules, but only reprimanded him.

On Tuesday, March 21, Miami’s Civilian Investigative Panel (CIP), which looks into police complaints, found Ortiz guilty.

“Lt. Javier Ortiz has been relieved of duty and administratively been reassigned with pay pending a court date of a restraining order signed by a judge,” police said.

The CIP reprimanded Ortiz and said he’d broken department policy by posting her personal information, but that was the most they could do.

Both Ortiz and Castillo were at the CIP hearing at which Ortiz was disciplined. Documents later filed in court reveal that she feared for her safety after testifying.

