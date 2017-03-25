Pet Owner Explains Why He Shot, Buried His Own Dog

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

(CBSNEWS) – A dog owner who is facing animal cruelty charges for fatally shooting his dog in February is now speaking out about his decision to kill the pet, explaining that it was an act of love — not a crime.

Michael Whalen, who lives in Virginia Beach, said he adored his hound mix, Allie, who he had owned for more than 15 years.

“We did everything together. She went everywhere with me,” the 65-year-old man told CBS affiliate WTKR in Virginia. “I even took her on a vacation trip one time on my motorcycle.”

So, he said he was devestated when he was told a little over a year ago that the 15-year-old dog had Cushing’s disease, a rare condition that is the result of too much of the hormone cortisol in the body. With the combination of the disease and Allie’s age, Whalen said his veterinarian recommended euthanizing the animal.

But Whalen couldn’t go through with it.

“Allie was not ready. I was not ready,” Whalen said. “She was still having fun. She wasn’t in ill health.”

Instead of putting her to sleep, Whalen continued giving the dog medication, which, he said, kept her in stable condition.

Then one day in February Allie’s health took a turn for the worse. She started seizing uncontrollably, and Whalen said he didn’t know how to help.

“She was not coming out of this,” he said.

Whalen said he wasn’t able to get Allie to a hospital. No one was there to help him transport her, and she would most likely choke on the 30-minute drive.

So, he said he took his small caliber handgun and ended her suffering.

*READ MORE AT CBSNEWS.COM*