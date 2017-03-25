Report: Odor, Rangers Agree To Extension; Darvish Named Opening Day Pitcher

March 25, 2017 7:04 PM
(CBSDFW.COM) – Big news out of Texas Rangers’ spring training Saturday with second-baseman Rougned Odor reportedly agreeing to an extension with the team and Yu Darvish being named the starting pitcher on Opening Day.

Sources say Odor has agreed to a six-year, $49.5 million extension with the Rangers.

Besides the infamous punch on Toronto Blue Jays’ Jose Bautista, Odor had a career year last season after he led the team with 33 home runs.

The 23-year-old established himself as one of the best offensive second-basemen in Major League Baseball.

The other big news from spring training was manager Jeff Banister’s announcement of Yu Darvish as the starting pitcher on Opening Day.

Davish bounced back from Tommy John Surgery and won eight out of his last ten starts last season.

Darvish is pitching better than ever according to those at the Rangers’ spring training.

The Rangers open the season against the Cleveland Indians on April 3.

