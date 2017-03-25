Second Time In 3 Months Hulen Mall Has Been Locked Down

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – For the second time in just three months, Hulen Mall in Fort Worth was forced to lock down. This time due to police chasing down a robbery suspect.

Police say the pursuit started when officers responded to a robbery call at a nearby Loan Star Title Loans Saturday morning.

According to police, the suspect proceeded to carjack a 2017 burgundy Chevy Trax, which was tracked through an app on the owner’s smartphone.

Police ended up at Hulen Mall where the suspect was tracked. Police say the suspect had a gun from the robbery but did not know if he possessed it inside the mall.

Stores were quickly told to lock up, and employees and shoppers were told to evacuate.

One shopper got separated from her daughter who was shopping in another store.

“I feel kind of sick. Only because she’s in there. I know she’s safe. But it’s kind of nerve-wracking that your child is in there and you’re out here, and you can’t get to her,” said Irene Watson.

Police were able to capture the suspect in what police say was the boiler room of the Macy’s.

In December 2016, Hulen Mall was forced to lock down after police received a call about possible shots being fired. The lockdown ended up being a result of a brawl occurring inside the mall.

In a statement, mall management said, “The incident today occurred 5 miles away from Hulen Mall. However, we took proactive measures to ensure the safety of our shoppers would not be jeopardized.”