Coast Guard Helps Rescue 8 After 2 Boats Collide Off Texas

PORT ARANSAS, Texas (AP) — Coast Guard personnel have helped rescue eight people after one pleasure boat hit another near some jetties in South Texas.
A Coast Guard helicopter transported one man for treatment of a hip injury following Saturday’s accident near the Port Aransas jetties. Coast Guard officials believe a rogue wave capsized one boat, which was struck by a second boat.
Lt. Karl Alejandre on Sunday had no further details on the victim.
Police in Port Aransas, about 200 miles southwest of Houston, received reports of people in the water after a two boats collided. Alejandre says four people from the second boat were able to right their vessel and help three people who were in the water. The other boat sank.
Texas Parks & Wildlife personnel also assisted.
