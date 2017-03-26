Garland Police Investigating Murder On West Carolyn Drive

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Police say Garland officers found a 28-year-old man in front of a home bleeding on West Carolyn Drive and are investigating the incident as a murder.
Officers responded to the 300 block of W. Carolyn Dr. Sunday at around 12:30 a.m. and found Joshua Dennis bleeding in front of the location.
Dennis was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say they are investigating the incident as a murder and are working to determine the cause of death.
Police are asking anyone with information on the investigation to call 972.485.4840.